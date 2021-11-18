Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.70.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $134.85 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

