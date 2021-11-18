Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $118,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.