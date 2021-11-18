Amalgamated Bank Has $537,000 Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,899 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of VIR opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

