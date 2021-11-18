Amalgamated Bank Has $525,000 Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

