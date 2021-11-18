Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,197 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,360 in the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

