Amalgamated Bank Invests $552,000 in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Viad at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $13,469,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Viad by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 14,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.