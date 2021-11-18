Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.18.

PAA opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 125.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 53.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

