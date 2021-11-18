American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMH. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.87 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after acquiring an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after acquiring an additional 661,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

