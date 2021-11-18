Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,466 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 290.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $957.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 3.42. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.