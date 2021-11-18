Loncor Gold (LONCF) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS: LONCF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Loncor Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loncor Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A -$2.24 million -33.60 Loncor Gold Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 19.46

Loncor Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.81% -7.43% Loncor Gold Competitors -53.41% -5.65% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Loncor Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold Competitors 796 3507 3779 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 49.11%. Given Loncor Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loncor Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loncor Gold rivals beat Loncor Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

