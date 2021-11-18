Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 35,666 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AZPN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

