Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Sells $829,804.80 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SRRK opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.12. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after buying an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.