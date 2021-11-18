The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SHYF opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.94. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. abrdn plc increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

