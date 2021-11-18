Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells $908,859.20 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

