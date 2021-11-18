Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Karl J. Krapek Sells 2,800 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $353.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.45.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.