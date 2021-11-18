Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,887 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,887 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE CTS opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

