Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

SRNE opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

