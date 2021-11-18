Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal first quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings lagged the consensus mark but revenues beat the same. The company witnessed revenue growth in both its Pharmaceutical and Medical segments in the quarter under review. Cardinal Health’s recent tie-ups bode well. Announcement and extension of agreements along with meaningful collaborations are primary highlights in the quarter under review. A diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. However, intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns. Year-over-year decline in profit at the Medical segment is disappointing. Contraction in gross margin is a woe. Stiff competition and customer concentration remain headwinds. Over the past year, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $55,497,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

