fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FUBO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.56.

FUBO opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

