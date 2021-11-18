Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,268 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 2.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

