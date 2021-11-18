State Street Corp Buys 137,018 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $27,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 180.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,865. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.