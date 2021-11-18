State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 266.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Telos worth $28,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

