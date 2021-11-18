Analyzing Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 26.11% 11.41% 1.21% Bridgewater Bancshares 29.17% 15.08% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Bancorporation and Bridgewater Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 2 1 2.57 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.97%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Bridgewater Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $1.14 billion 3.01 $228.05 million $2.76 11.42 Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 4.27 $27.19 million $1.32 13.90

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Cadence Bancorporation on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

