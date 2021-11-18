Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Expands By 190.6%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
BITGF opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $24.90.
About Biotage AB (publ)
