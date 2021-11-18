Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Expands By 190.6%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

BITGF opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

