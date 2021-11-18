Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in October

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the October 14th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.5 days.

Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

