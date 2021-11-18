Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the October 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,046.0 days.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

