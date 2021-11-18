Ocugen (OCGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN):

11/13/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

11/12/2021 – Ocugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

11/8/2021 – Ocugen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ocugen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ocugen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Ocugen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Ocugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

10/7/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

9/28/2021 – Ocugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

9/21/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 25.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Get Ocugen Inc alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,759 shares of company stock worth $9,060,832. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ocugen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.