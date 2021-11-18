State Street Corp Has $28.89 Million Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,613 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.08% of JinkoSolar worth $28,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $379,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 21.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE:JKS opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

