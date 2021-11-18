Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

