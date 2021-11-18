Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.50. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 122,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Casper Sleep by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79,503 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Casper Sleep by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,147 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

