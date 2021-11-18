Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 13,822 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

