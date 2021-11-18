1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,643 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of 1st Source worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.