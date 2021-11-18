BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

