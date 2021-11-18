First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 30,946 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

