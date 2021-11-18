State Street Corp Has $29.04 Million Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 354,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cerus were worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 36.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.