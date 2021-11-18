Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,826 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

