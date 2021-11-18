Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,631 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 35,102 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,122,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWM opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

