Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schneider National worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

