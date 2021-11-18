Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 42,059 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

