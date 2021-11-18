VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Aegis

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Aegis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.