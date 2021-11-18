Brian K. Miller Sells 2,514 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $542.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.12. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
