Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,577 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Sana Biotechnology worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 211,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 127,148 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 137,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 976,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

SANA stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

