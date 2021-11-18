Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of QAD worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of QAD by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QADA stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

