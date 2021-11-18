Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Innoviva worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.