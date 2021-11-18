Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 626,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 10.27% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,776,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,957,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,940,000.

Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

