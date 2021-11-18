Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 781,545 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 781,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $106,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 783.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

