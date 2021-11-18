Morgan Stanley Purchases 270,806 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 301.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.63% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKD. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 781,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 563,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 167,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $224.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.