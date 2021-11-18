Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,665 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Blackbaud worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $488,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Blackbaud by 177.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Blackbaud by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8,008.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

