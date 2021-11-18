Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Post posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $3,046,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Post by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Post by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

