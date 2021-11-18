Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RM shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $293,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,354 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

